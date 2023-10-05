Up to five former senior officials at Ubisoft have just been arrested for sexual harassment. Following complaints filed in 2021, French authorities have taken well-known executives into custody.

A few years ago, the video game industry uncovered another of its most pestilent sewers. The accusations of sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard They were a bomb that shook the entire sector, to the point that other cases came to light… like that of Ubisoft.

The well-known company that, precisely, launches Assassin’s Creed Mirage this week, also starred in 2020 and 2021 in a series of accusations of widespread abuse, harassment and discrimination within the company.

This led to the departure of creative director Serge Hascoët and vice president of editorial and creative services Tommy François, but after complaints filed by the Solidaires Informatique union and two victims during the summer of 2021 the case was not over.

Now, after a year-long investigation, French police have arrested five former Ubisoft executives for sexual harassment and assault within the company; as reported by the French newspaper Libération and Games Industry.

The report states that three of the detainees were arrested yesterday and two others have been taken into custody today. Serge Hascoët and Tommy François are among themby the way.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Maude Beckers, made it clear to Libération that this went beyond isolated behavior, since it is about “systemic sexual violence”. At the moment, Ubisoft has not commented on the matter.

Ubisoft’s situation has been particular for a few years. Several reports have indicated that work environments are not the most optimal. In 2022, for example, some employees said they did not want to work on Assassin’s Creed Project Red due to the bad behavior of its director.

The year 2021 generated many conflicting statements. On the one hand, the CEO of Ubisoft commented that “important progress” has been made after the harassment scandals of 2020, while a report stated that “nothing has changed at Ubisoft.”

Meanwhile, as of 2023, the company has closed offices in Europe and is working on a “strategic reorganization of its European business.” Basically, the central axis of the company now passes through a path…

The launch of Assassin's Creed Mirage It is just the tip of the spear of an ironclad strategy: to enhance the saga that has generated so much fame and players.