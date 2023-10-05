Cinema has reflected the conflict in Israel on numerous occasions and we have compiled some films that no one should miss.

The conflict in Israel is one of the most complex and long-standing issues in contemporary history. The region has witnessed political, territorial and religious tensions for decades. To better understand this multifaceted conflict, movies can be a powerful educational tool.

We now present five films that offer a unique and insightful view of the conflict in Israel from various perspectives.

Movies to understand the conflict in Israel.

Paradise Now (2005).

Paradise Now

This film directed by Hany Abu-Assad offers an immersive view of the conflict from the point of view of two young Palestinians recruited as suicide bombers. The film explores the motivations behind these extreme acts and how violence affects people and their communities. Paradise Now is a provocative film that asks difficult questions about the conflict and the despair that surrounds it.

Waltz with Bashir (2008).

Waltz with Bashir

This groundbreaking animated documentary film directed by Ari Folman addresses the 1982 Lebanon War and its impact on the psychology of Israeli soldiers. Through a mix of interviews and animated scenes, the film examines memory, guilt, and the emotional consequences of conflict. Waltz with Bashir offers an introspective and moving perspective on the war experience in the region.

The Gatekeepers (2012).

The Gatekeepers

This documentary, directed by Dror Moreh, features interviews with former heads of the Shin Bet, Israel’s intelligence and security agency. Interviewees offer a unique and often critical insight into the covert operations and decision-making behind Israeli security policies. The Gatekeepers provides a deep understanding of the challenges Israel faces in its fight against terrorism.

5 Broken Cameras (2011).

5 Broken Cameras

This documentary film, directed by Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi, follows the life of a Palestinian as he documents the peaceful resistance of his people in the West Bank village of Bil’in. Through the use of five cameras damaged in clashes with Israeli forces, the film shows how local residents fight for their rights and their land. 5 Broken Cameras sheds light on the daily difficulties of the Palestinian people and their fight for justice.

Munich (2005).

Munich

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film is based on true events and follows a group of Israeli agents tasked with tracking down and assassinating those responsible for the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre. The film offers insight into Israel’s response to terrorist attacks and raises ethical and moral questions related to revenge and justice.

Conclusion.

The conflict in Israel is a complex narrative involving multiple actors and challenges rooted in history and religion. These films offer diverse perspectives that allow viewers to delve deeper into the emotional, political and social aspects of the conflict. By watching these films, one can gain a more complete understanding of the complexities surrounding this historic and ongoing issue.

In this link you will find more cinema curiosities.