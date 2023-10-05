Of all the films and documentaries shown in this note, “Red Dawn” is the film that narrates like no other the horrors of October 2, and that defied everything that existed in its time. It was banned for a long time, it was on the verge of being erased forever by the Mexican government, and even its director, Jorge Fons, was threatened with death.

“Red Dawn” narrates a tragic day of a middle class Mexican family, who from the Chihuahua building witnesses the horrors of the massacre in the square. The following hours will pass in anguish, despairand the limitless cruelty that the Mexican government reached on October 2.