Suara.com – An unpleasant fate happened to Vania Athabina, Venna Melinda’s 3rd child. Not long ago he was thrown a stone by a school friend.

As a result of this incident, Vania’s eye was injured. Venna Melinda panicked and immediately took him to the emergency room for initial treatment.

After being treated by a specialist doctor, her daughter’s condition was much better.

So what are the facts about Vania Athabina being thrown a stone by her friend? Here’s the review.

1. Throwing Incident

Facts about Venna Melinda’s child who was thrown at a stone by her school friend (Adiyoga Priyambodo/Suara.com)

Vania Athabina, Venna Melinda’s third child, experienced an incident where a stone was thrown by her school friend. This incident caused Vania’s eyes to swell.

2. Report to School

Facts about Venna Melinda’s child who was thrown at a stone by her school friend (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Venna Melinda complained about the incident to the school. The school received the complaint and promised to report it to the parents if something happened to their children.

3. School Response

Venna Melinda (YouTube Intense Investigation)

The school is committed to improving SOPs (standard operating procedures) so that every incident must be reported via WhatsApp. This gives Venna Melinda a sense of relief as a parent, because the school is open and not defensive.