Jordan has had ups and downs in relations with Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The visit will be the centerpiece of United States President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East on Wednesday: a trip to Jordan to meet with a number of Arab leaders amid incessant Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

But on Tuesday, Jordan canceled the summit after Israeli airstrikes hit Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, killing at least 500 people and sparking global outrage.

The decision underscores the complex history between Jordan and Israel that stretches back to the founding of the latter country and continues to influence regional dynamics.

These two neighboring countries officially spent decades at war but always maintained contact, which finally led to the signing of a peace agreement in 1994. However, their relationship remains uneasy because the shadow of the Palestinian struggle for statehood and justice still hangs over the agreement. the.

Here are the ups and downs of Israel vs Jordan relations.

1. The Dark History of Jordan Vs Israel



According to Al Jazeera, more than 700,000 Palestinians were ethnically expelled from their ancestral lands in 1948 by Jewish militias and Israeli troops in an event known to Palestinians as the Nakba, or “catastrophe” in Arabic.

In the same year, shortly after the UN planned to divide Palestinian land at the end of the British mandate, a military coalition of Arab countries including Jordan entered the region to fight Israel.

At the end of the war, Jordan controlled East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Jordan was also an important participant in the Six Day War in 1967, having allied with then Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

By the end of the war, which marked a major victory for Israeli forces, Jordan had lost control of East Jerusalem and the West Bank.