Rafah is a very strategic crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Rafah border has become an important aspect for Gaza residents at this time after Israel implemented a total siege of the Gaza Strip in response to the deadly Hamas attack on October 7.

The Rafah border crossing hosts aid trucks waiting to enter from Egypt and people waiting to leave and is the only land route through Gaza that is not controlled by Israel.

The following is a review of the Rafah Border which is the post that borders the Gaza Strip and Egypt:

Rafah Border Facts

1. The Long History of the Rafah Border

The Rafah border crossing has a long and complicated history. Before Israel occupied the Gaza Strip in 1967, this border was part of Egypt.

However, after the 1967 war, Israel took control of this region. Only in 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew its troops and handed over control of the Gaza Strip to Palestine.

Although Egypt and Israel share control of this border, it has become increasingly important since Hamas took over government in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

2. Egypt’s Role in Restrictions

Egypt plays a key role in the restrictions at the Rafah border. The Egyptian government considers Hamas, which controls Gaza, to be a terrorist group, and therefore, they have strictly guarded the border.

Egypt has dug tunnels under the border to prevent smuggling of banned goods and Hamas militants. Egypt also frequently opens and closes its borders in accordance with their foreign and security policies.

3. Not just any Palestinian can pass through

The Rafah border post does not make it easy for Palestinian residents to leave Gaza.

Palestinian individuals wishing to cross the border must arrange registration with local Palestinian authorities approximately two to four weeks in advance.

Despite having registered, it will likely face rejection without notice or explanation, by both the Palestinian and Egyptian authorities.

Based on UN reports as of August 2023, the Egyptian government gave permission to 19,608 people to leave Gaza, while as many as 314 people were refused to enter the territory.