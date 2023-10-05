loading…

The October War was an opportunity to destroy Israel. Photo/Modern War Institute

RIYADH – They calculated that the Bar Lev Line, a 150 km (93 mile) long sand embankment stretching from the Gulf of Suez to the Mediterranean Sea, would take 12 hours to destroy with explosives – enough time to send in reinforcements.

But when the Egyptians came on October 6, 1973, they demolished it in just three hours, using water pumps.

“A few minutes after 2:20 p.m., as the canisters began to emit obscuring clouds of smoke, our first assault wave paddled rapidly across the canal, their movements to the rhythm of their chants, ‘Allahu Akbar…Allahu Akbar…’,” Lieutenant General Saad wrote el-Shazly, an Egyptian military commander at the time, in his 1980 report on the event entitled The Suez Crossing, reported by Al Jazeera.

“(Our) planes glided low over the canal, their shadows crossing enemy lines as they headed deep into Sinai,” continued el Shazly. “For the fourth time in my career, we are at war with Israel.”

The attack was carried out at the same time as another offensive in the north, a battalion of Syrian troops launched an offensive to retake the Golan Heights.

The Israeli troops were shocked. Yom Kippur is celebrated in the Jewish state and Ramadan elsewhere in the Middle East, but that did not prevent the start of Operation Badr.

After achieving a major victory in capturing territory four times its size in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, Israel had never anticipated an attack like this.

This first battle developed into a bloody 19-day war known by several names: the October War, the Yom Kippur War, the Ramadan War, or the Arab-Israeli War of 1973.

Fifty years later, it is clear that the war not only changed the region and the future of Arab-Israeli relations, but also the world, as it shook the orbit of the Cold War, changing the US approach to the Middle East.

How did the October War change the world? Here are 5 facts about the October War.

1. Egypt in Best Condition



Photo/British

Tewfick Aclimandos was only 14 years old when the war began but he had significant, if vague, memories of the war.