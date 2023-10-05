loading…

The Abbasid dynasty was the pinnacle of Islamic civilization. Photo/Science Photo Library

BAGHDAD – Whether you dream of holstering a flintlock pistol and sailing through the Golden Age of Piracy of the 18th century or leading a clan of Vikings to settle the divided Anglo-Saxon kingdoms of the 9th century, Assassin’s Creed video games have you covered.

Since 2007, the popular action-adventure series created by video game publisher Ubisoft has taken gamers on a worldwide adventure through different historical periods.

With its 13th edition released on Thursday, Assassin’s Creed Mirage attempts to transport players to 9th century Baghdad in Iraq during the reign of the Abbasid Caliphate, then one of the most important cities in the world.

Iraq’s capital today is often associated, especially by Westerners, with the United States’ war and the destruction it caused more than two decades ago.

But in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the game tries to give players a glimpse into the rich and varied history of the Abbasid Caliphate during the Islamic Golden Age.

Here are 5 facts to know about the establishment of the Abbasid Caliphate in Baghdad and its fiery end.

1. Established by the Descendants of the Uncle of the Prophet Muhammad SAW



Foto/history.org

According to Al Jazeera, the Abbasid Caliphate was founded in 750 by a hereditary dynasty and was named after the uncle of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, Abbas ibn Abd al-Muttalib, who died 100 years before the dynasty was founded.

The Abbasids overthrew the Umayyads, a prominent Muslim dynasty founded in 661 in Damascus.

To achieve this feat, they united various peoples, including the Persians of Khorasan, who converted to Islam and remained an important factor in shaping the caliphate differently to avoid the suffering experienced by their predecessors.

The Abbasid dynasty transformed the armed forces by not enlisting fighters based on tribal or ethnic affiliation, focusing instead on common interests as a unifying force.

Arabic is the official language, and Islamic piety remains at the heart of the caliphate. However, the new dynasty introduced more diversity, with the aim of representing all Muslims – not just Arab Muslims – and not shying away from including members of other religions.