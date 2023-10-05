loading…

PKK rebels pose a serious security threat to Türkiye. Photo/Reuters

ANKARA – The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) rebel group claimed responsibility for the bomb attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara. The first such attack there in years, prompting Turkey to retaliate in Iraq and at home.

Here are 5 PKK rebel forces that are shaking up security in Türkiye.

1. Founded by Abdullah Ocalan



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, the PKK is a militant group founded by Abdullah Ocalan in southeastern Turkey in 1978 with an ideology based on Marxist-Leninist ideas.

2. Wants to Create an Independent Kurdish State



Photo/Reuters

The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 with the initial goal of creating an independent Kurdish state. They later softened their aims to fight for greater Kurdish rights and limited autonomy in southeastern Turkey.

More than 40,000 people died in the conflict, most of them militants. Most of the fighting in the past has focused on rural areas in southeast Turkey that are mainly inhabited by Kurds, but they have also carried out attacks in urban areas.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

3. Has a mainstay troop, namely the Immortals Battalion



Photo/Reuters

The PKK said the Ankara attack was carried out by one of its teams in a unit called the “Immortals Battalion”. A PKK commander in the past described the unit as a group of suicide bombers in sleeper cells.

4. Operate across countries



Photo/Reuters

The PKK operated in Syria until 1998 when Ocalan had to flee amid increasing Turkish pressure. He was captured by Turkish special forces several months later in Kenya and sentenced to death by a Turkish court in 1999.

His sentence was reduced to life imprisonment in October 2002 after Turkey abolished the death penalty and he remains imprisoned on an island near Istanbul. Fighting tapered off after Ocalan’s capture, which also led to many of the PKK’s unilateral ceasefires and the withdrawal of rebel fighters from Turkey.

After violence escalated, Turkey and the PKK engaged in peace talks in late 2012. However, the process and ceasefire collapsed in July 2015, triggering the bloodiest period of the conflict and resulting in major destruction in several urban areas of the country. Southeastern Türkiye.

5. Often takes refuge in the mountains of Iraq



Photo/Reuters

In recent years the conflict has moved from southeastern Turkey to focus primarily in northern Iraq, where the PKK has bases in the mountains. Turkey has dozens of outposts on Iraqi territory and has launched operations against militants there. They often carry out air attacks with fighter planes and combat drones.

Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid said in comments broadcast on Monday that Iraq rejected Turkey’s repeated airstrikes or the presence of Turkish bases in the Kurdistan region, and hoped to reach an agreement with Ankara to resolve the issue.

Turkey has also targeted the YPG militia in Syria, considering it a PKK affiliate, and has carried out cross-border operations to expel the group from its borders. But the YPG is also the main spearhead of the US-led coalition against ISIS. Washington’s support for the SDF has been a source of US-Turkish tension for years.

(ahm)