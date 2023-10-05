loading…

Pavel Prigozhin is said to be the figure who will lead the Wagner Group. Photo/east2west news

MOSCOW – The figure of Pavel Prigozhin is currently attracting attention because he is predicted to replace Yevgeny Prigozhin as the new leader of Wagner.

After Wagner’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died in a plane crash, his replacement began to be widely discussed.

Initially the replacement name was given to Andrey Trosev, who is one of the Wagner Group executives.

But now his name has been replaced by a young figure named Pavel Prigozhin. He has even proclaimed himself the new leader of Wagner by taking over command on October 1, 2023.

Reporting from Independenta, a leading Telegram channel affiliated with Wagner announced on October 1 that Pavel Prigozhin had taken over command of Wagner.

The new Wagner leader is also said to have negotiated with the Russian national guard, Rosgvardia, for the mercenary organization to rejoin the fight in Ukraine.

But actually, who is Pavel Prigozhin? Here are some facts that have been revealed regarding the new Wagner leader.

5 Facts about Pavel Prighozin

1. Anak Yevgeny Prigozhin

Pavel Prigozhin is the son of Yevgeny Prigozhin who inherited several assets from his deceased father.

The inheritance allocated to him apparently included the Wagner team that his father once led.