The commander of the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, was the figure who designed the al-Aqsa Storm Operation which killed 1,200 Israelis. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Mohammed Deif is the commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing. He was the genius figure who designed the al-Aqsa Storm Operation which killed 1,200 people Israel.

He has been hunted by Israel for decades, and last Saturday’s surprise attack made him the most wanted man of Israel’s military and intelligence services.

5 Surprising Facts about Mohammed Deif

1. His figure is very mysterious

He has made only three statements in the past nine years. He has not appeared in public for nearly three decades. Only two grainy, undated photos exist—the others show him wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh or show his silhouette.

But for Israel, there is no mistaking the voice behind the video footage released hours after the attack on Saturday (7/10/2023)—the deadliest attack on Israeli territory since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago—is that of Deif.

“Given the continuing crimes against our people, considering the debauchery of the occupation and its rejection of international law and resolutions, and considering the support of America and the West, we decided to end all this, so that the enemy understands that he can no longer have fun without being held accountable.” said the person in the video, believed to be Deif.

Calling the attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm”, he also referred to “the 16-year blockade of Gaza, the Israeli occupation, and a series of recent incidents that have brought Israeli-Palestinian tensions to a fever pitch”.

Little is known publicly about Deif, who has worked in the shadows for years and used pseudonyms.

Deif means “guest” in Arabic and refers to the practice of Palestinian militants moving from one place to another to avoid detection by Israeli intelligence.

Born Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri sometime in the 1960s, Deif grew up in the Palestinian refugee camp at Khan Younis in Gaza and came from a poor family, according to Arabic-language newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat. He had to leave school for a while to help his family financially, holding several jobs ranging from a driver to working on a poultry farm.