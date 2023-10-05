The news about the participation of the Kyrgyzstan national team, which is ranked 96th in the world, in the 2024 AFF Cup has become a highlight.

The team will join the competition facing Thailand, Indonesia and a number of other ASEAN countries.

Here are five interesting facts about Kyrgyzstan’s presence in the Southeast Asian football tournament:

1. Exciting News: This news first appeared on the Instagram account @theaseanfootball. In his upload, it was stated that Kyrgyzstan would participate in the 2024 AFF Cup after reaching a cooperation agreement with the AFF.

2. Competition is getting tougher: Kyrgyzstan’s entry into the competition will increase competition in the 2024 AFF Cup. Previously, only 11 countries participated in this tournament.

3. FIFA Rankings: Kyrgyzstan is currently ranked 96th in the world in the FIFA rankings. This shows that they are a pretty strong team at international level.

4. History of the Kyrgyzstan National Team: Kyrgyzstan, as a country that only became independent in 1991, has been playing international football since then. They started competing in the Asian Cup in 2019 and reached the round of 16.

5. Promising Achievements: Outside of the Asian Cup, Kyrgyzstan has several notable achievements, including finishing third in the 2006 AFC Challenge Cup and fourth in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup. They also managed to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup through the best runner-up route.

Currently, the Kyrgyzstan national team is coached by Stefan Tarkovic, an experienced coach who previously managed the Slovakia national team. Kyrgyzstan’s presence in the 2024 AFF Cup has the potential to make this tournament even more interesting and competitive.

