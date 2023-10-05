loading…

King Faisal is known as the Saudi leader who sided with Palestine. Photo/Wikipedia

RIYADH – The figure of King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz may be familiar to some people. He was previously known as the King of Saudi Arabia who firmly defended Palestine in its conflict with Israel.

Throughout his life, King Faisal was called the ruler who brought Saudi Arabia towards modernization. During his leadership, he issued many surprising policies, including abolishing the slavery system.

So, what is King Faisal actually like? To find out more, consider the following facts.

King Faisal facts

1. Son of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud

Faisal bin Abdulaziz was born in Riyadh in 1906. Looking at his background, he is known as the third son of King Abdulaziz.

His mother’s name was Tarfa bint Abdullah bin Abdullatif Al Sheikh who married King Abdulaziz in 1902. However, she died when Faisal was around 6 years old.

Born into royalty, Faisal also holds the title of prince. Since he was young, he has also been involved in various royal affairs.

2. Many occupy important positions in the kingdom

Since childhood, Faisal has not only received education at school. He also learned a lot of horse riding and political skills from his father.

Quoting the King Faisal Foundation page, Tuesday (31/10/2023), young Faisal has even been sent by his father to represent him at international events. Over time, many important positions were also entrusted to him.

In 1930, King Abdulaziz appointed Faisal as foreign minister. Several times, he made state visits to a number of other countries.

Not only in politics, Faisal has also led military operations carried out by Saudi Arabia. For example, during the Saudi-Yemeni War in 1934 which ended sweetly in victory.

When his father died, his older brother ascended the throne. After that, he took the position of Crown Prince.

Some time later, Faisal was also appointed Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.