GAZA – Hamas took at least 200 hostages and killed around 1,400 in dawn attacks on October 7 carried out from the Gaza Strip on communities and military bases in southern Israel.

Israel responded by pounding Gaza with airstrikes, killing thousands of people, and said it would act to free the hostages and eliminate Hamas.

Israel has massed tanks and troops near the enclave’s perimeter and asked Palestinians to evacuate areas north of Gaza ahead of a possible ground invasion. Hamas suggested that the hostages could be exchanged for some 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

In 2011, Israel was criticized by some of its citizens for exchanging 1,027 Palestinian prisoners to win the release of one Israeli soldier.

Here are 5 facts about hostages captured by Hamas.

1. 200 Hostages



An estimated 200 people, including 30 minors and young children and 20 people aged over 60, are being held hostage in Gaza. This was reported by Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan, citing military sources.

Hamas says it has between 200 and 250 hostages. It said more than 20 hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes, but did not provide further details.

2. Hidden in a Tunnel



Israel says the hostages were taken to Gaza but their whereabouts in the enclave are unknown, making their rescue more complicated. It is believed many people are being held in tunnels under Gaza that Israeli forces call the “Gaza Metro”.

Hamas on Monday released a video of Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli woman who was arrested at a dance party. In the video, he is seen being treated for an injury to his arm by an unidentified medical worker.

3. Not Just Israelis



The hostages include people from dozens of countries, and many are Israeli citizens.

Twenty or more Americans are missing, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, adding that he could not say how many of them were being held hostage. Republican Senator Jim Risch told reporters on Tuesday that 10 of the hostages were Americans.