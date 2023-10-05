loading…

Hamas has become a more powerful force than Israel imagined. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The tactics we saw used by Hamas in their attack on Israel last Saturday are the most sophisticated tactics they have ever used.

This group uses air, sea and land in military terms known as multi-domain operations. They carried out initial attacks on Israeli observation posts using drones before a massive rocket attack destroyed Israel’s Iron Dome defenses.

This is what is known as the establishment operation – essentially preparation for the next stage, physical entry into Israel.

Next was an unprecedented physical infiltration, attacking Israel from various directions, attacking Israeli military targets, killing and capturing soldiers, and seizing military equipment.

Underlying all these activities is the use of psychological elements – including filming and broadcasting attacks on Israeli border communities and music concerts as well as capturing Israeli soldiers and civilians and taking them back to the Gaza Strip.

Here are 5 facts that make Hamas a more sophisticated force than Israel imagined.

1. Hidden Planning



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, most of the planning carried out by Hamas was carried out at a time when Israel was experiencing political tensions that had shaken the country for months.

The cause of this split is a series of laws pushed by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – which is the most right-wing government ever – that will weaken the justice system to the point where it can no longer function as it should, as has been repeatedly by his opponents. in weekly protests.

The unrest would create what is known as “background noise” that could interfere with Israeli intelligence.

Hamas would study Israel’s intelligence gathering, identify Israeli sources and focus them on something else, to hide their preparations.