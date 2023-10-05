Suara.com – The extortion case against the Indonesian Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL), which was allegedly carried out by the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Firli Bahuri, resulted in searches carried out by KPK officers and members of the National Police at two houses belonging to Firli Bahuri in Bekasi and South Jakarta. This search was carried out to collect evidence from the alleged case involving Firli Bahuri’s name.

Armed members of the National Police also stood guard during the search process. It is known that Firli Bahuri also witnessed the search of his house in Bekasi. From this investigation process, KPK investigators learned that Firli Bahuri also had a halfway house or safehouse in Kertanegara, South Jakarta.

This is also a big puzzle because so far Firli Bahuri is known to only have a private house at Villa Galaxy, Bekasi, West Java. KPK investigators also revealed several surprising facts about Firli’s safehouse. Check out this complete explanation.

1. Not registered with LHKPN

It turns out that Firli Bahuri’s safehouse was not recorded in the State Officials’ Wealth Report (LHKPN), which was last reported by Firli on February 20 2023.

In the LHKPN, Firli only reported land and building ownership in the Bekasi and Bandar Lampung areas. This also strengthens the suspicion that the house located at Jalan Kertanegara 46, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta is Firli’s safehouse.

2. Novel Baswedan was surprised that Firli Bahuri had a safehouse

The existence of Firli’s safehouse in South Jakarta also surprised former KPK investigator Novel Baswedan. The reason is, Novel admitted that he had never heard of a KPK leader who had a safehouse like Firli Bahuri.

This also made him believe that there was something related to corruption that Firli was hiding. “It’s quite strange that a KPK leader could have a safe house. This is the first time I’ve heard about this safe house. What I’m worried about is that the house is a meeting place for things– “matters related to and nuanced with corruption,” said Novel in his written statement on Thursday (26/10/2023).

3. SYL once met Firli at the safehouse

Not only that, one of SYL’s legal team, Arianto, also revealed that his client had met Firli Bahuri at the safehouse.

“Yes, that’s right. He (SYL) once met (Firli) there, but it was said that it was a safehouse owned by the KPK,” said Arianto to the media crew on Thursday, October 26 2023. However, Arianto himself could not specify when the meeting took place.

“As for when (the meeting between SYL and Firli) I don’t know. But logically, if the house was searched, it would have been revealed in the witness examination, so a search could be carried out,” concluded Arianto.

4. Firli is often escorted when he comes to the safehouse

Another surprising fact that was also revealed was the confession of a local resident with the initials NR who often saw Firli’s activities at the safehouse.

“When we come in the morning, we often pay attention. So when he comes from somewhere like that, we usually use an escort to enter the house and then close the fence. Sometimes after 10 minutes of entering, he’s already coming out and being escorted,” said NR while in the Kertanegara area, South Jakarta, Thursday (26/10/2023).

5. Firli’s party at the safehouse was uncooperative

The search by KPK investigators at Firli’s safehouse also experienced problems because Firli Bahuri was suspected of being less than cooperative in the investigation process. However, after some time, KPK investigators accompanied by members of the National Police managed to enter the house.

The investigators finally brought the evidence in a large suitcase which allegedly contained documents or other strong evidence in the alleged SYL extortion case.

Contributor: Dea Nabila