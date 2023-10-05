loading…

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Photo/REUTERS

CAIRO – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has recently attracted public attention after expressing his rejection of Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

The figure of the leader of the Pyramid Country is considered to be quite a controversial figure, especially for Arab countries. Even though at first he was considered a hero by the Egyptian people.

5 Facts about Egyptian President Abdul Fattah as-Sisi

1. Rejecting Palestinian Refugees

Reporting from Reuters, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday said millions of Egyptians would reject the forced transfer of Palestinians to Sinai.

Sisi also revealed that the Egyptian people would stage a massive protest if asked to accommodate Gazans in the Sinai.

This is a form of Egyptian vigilance because a decade ago, there was a large-scale Islamic rebellion in Sinai.

However, this action actually sparked protests from a number of Egyptian citizens on October 25 2023 in downtown Cairo, and on the Cairo University campus.

2. Former Army Military

Sisi, who was born on November 19 1954, successfully graduated from the Egyptian Military Academy in 1977. After that, he then joined the Egyptian Army as a mechanized division commander.

His work in the Egyptian military itself was considered successful, because he was trusted to become a member of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (Scaf). These troops were the masterminds behind the coup.

3. Carrying out a Coup

In 2013, Egyptian people began to criticize President Morsi’s leadership because of the ongoing economic difficulties.