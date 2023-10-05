loading…

GAZA – Hundreds of people were killed by an explosion at an overcrowded hospital in Gaza City, health officials said.

One doctor condemned what he called a “massacre” at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, while another spoke of the total destruction that occurred.

Palestinian officials said the explosion was caused by an Israeli airstrike.

But the Israeli military said it was caused by a failed rocket launch carried out by Palestinian Islamic Jihad – a charge the militant group denies.

The explosion at the hospital threatened efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis there, with Jordan canceling a summit planned for Wednesday between US President Joe Biden, King Abdullah and the leaders of Palestine and Egypt.

Here are 5 facts about Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

1. The oldest hospital in Gaza



According to Al Jazeera, Al Ahli Hospital was founded in 1882, making it the oldest hospital in Gaza.

2. Founded the Church of England Missionary Union



RS Al Ahli is located in the center of Gaza City and is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem.

It was founded by the Church Mission Society of the Church of England. Later, the hospital was managed between 1954 and 1982 by the Southern Baptist Medical Mission, then known as Baptist Hospital.