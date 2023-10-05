loading…

Catalonia’s two separatist parties still have a strong influence in Spanish politics. Photo/Reuters

Catalonia’s two small separatist parties currently have an enormous influence on Spanish politics. It comes as Spain’s political parties struggle to form a coalition government.

After conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo failed in his bid on Friday, it is now the turn of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist Party to try to reach an agreement. He needs 14 Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) and Junts votes in Spain’s 350-seat lower house of parliament to achieve a majority.

In return, the parties are demanding amnesty for more than 1,000 Catalan politicians and activists for their involvement in efforts to separate the region from Spain that reached a peak in 2017.

Here are 5 facts about Catalonia’s 2 separatist parties.

1. ERC, Established in 1931



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, the center-left ERC, which was founded in 1931, controls the regional government of Catalonia. The party’s national coordinator, Pere Aragones, is president of the region.

The ERC supported Sanchez’s motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in 2018, which brought Sanchez to power.

In 2020, the country abstained from the coronation vote, allowing Sanchez to form a minority coalition government. They also cast their votes to help Sanchez pass certain legislation.

In return, Sanchez agreed to hold talks on the Catalonia conflict and pardon nine imprisoned leaders.

2. Junts, New Party with Great Influence



Photo/Reuters

Junts is a spin-off of the European Democratic Party of Catalonia (PdeCat) and was formed in 2017 by Carles Puigdemont, who was president of Catalonia when the region unilaterally declared its independence on 27 October 2017.

Puigdemont, currently a member of the European Parliament, fled Spanish justice and has been living in exile in Belgium since the independence movement weakened after Madrid imposed direct rule over the autonomous region.