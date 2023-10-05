loading…

Israel is proven to have committed war crimes in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Thousands of Palestinians have fled to overwhelmed areas in southern Gaza because of unsafe conditions that pose a particular risk to children, at least 447 of whom have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since Saturday.

“Moving from Gaza to Khan Younis is a long journey, it is something that is very risky especially when you have children with you and have to move very quickly, the roads are not very stable and there are a lot of bombings on the roads,” Al Jazeera said. Youmna ElSayed reported on Friday.

As some families in the northern part of the Gaza Strip travel south in hopes of finding a safer place and basic necessities, here are international laws intended to protect children.

Here are 5 proofs that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza.

1. Israel Ratifies the Geneva Convention Protecting Civilians in War



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, the main pillar of child protection during armed conflict is the Geneva Convention.

The Geneva Conventions are at the heart of international humanitarian law. Their four conventions were adopted through a series of treaties between 1864 and 1949.

The fourth Geneva Convention, adopted in 1949 after World War II, centered on providing protection to civilians, including in occupied territories.

On July 6, 1951, the newly created state of Israel ratified the Geneva Convention – one of 196 countries that had ratified it.

2. Israel Ignores the Geneva Conventions



Photo/Reuters

Several additional articles and protocols, especially in the fourth convention, provide protection for children during armed conflict.

These include: