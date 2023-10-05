Hackers are constantly evolving, always looking for new attack techniques to steal banking details and personal information more easily. One of the most frequent cyberattacks and, at the same time, easiest to prevent is credential stuffing.

Also called Credential Stuffingis a tactic used by cybercriminals to access online accounts by taking advantage of data breaches.

They obtain a large number of usernames and passwords from a vulnerable web page. Then, They use those stolen credentials to try to log in to various accounts or services such as email, banking apps or social networks.

Simply put, credential stuffing is like a mass attempt to open virtual doors with stolen keys.

How does credential stuffing work?

Getty

First, attackers exploit a data breach to obtain a massive set of victims’ credentials. After they use a software automated to test those stolen names and passwords across multiple accounts on the Internetthis process is done quickly and in large quantities.

When they find a valid match, they gain unauthorized access to the account, which can lead to phishing and theft of personal information.

The consequences of being a victim of a credential stuffing attack can be devastating. Cybercriminals can freely access your personal accountssteal confidential information, make fraudulent transactions and even commit fraud in your name.

Plus, if you reuse the same passwords across multiple services, a successful attack on a less secure website can become a backdoor to your most important accounts. Fortunately, there are effective measures to protect against credential stuffing.

Methods to avoid being a victim of credential stuffing

Use complex and unique passwords for each online service. Avoid easy-to-guess passwords at all costs and do not reuse the same ones on multiple sites. Consider downloading a password manager, like 1Password or LastPass. Tools that generate and store secure passwords. Enable two-step authentication in all your accounts. This method provides an additional layer of security by requiring a second form of authentication in addition to the password. Delete or close accounts on services you no longer use. If you can’t do this, be sure to change your password to avoid the risk of it being compromised. Consider an email alias service to protect your primary address. This helps maintain your privacy and makes it harder for attackers to track you. Another option is a disposable mailer.

Credential stuffing is a common danger, but you can safeguard your accounts and personal data with appropriate security measures.

By following these tips and being proactive in managing your credentials, you can considerably reduce the risk of suffering from this type of cyberattack, which is very common.