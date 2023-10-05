Sauron is the great villain of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But do you really think you know everything about this character?

There are 5 curiosities about Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that very few know. The Dark Lord of Middle-earth is one of the most iconic characters in JRR Tolkien’s work. His history and power have fascinated generations of readers and fans of the fantasy genre. However, there are lesser-known tidbits about this fearsome antagonist that offer deeper insight into his role in the British author’s Legendarium mythology.

1) Sauron was originally a Maia of Aulë

Before becoming the Dark Lord from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Sauron was a Maia. One of the lowest ranking spiritual creatures in JRR Tolkien’s mythology. Initially, the villain served Aulë, the Vala of Creation and the Forge. However, his desire to exert control and dominion over the world led him down a dark path. Which ultimately led to him becoming the leader of the forces of Mordor. Come on, into the villain that we all know thanks to Peter Jackson’s films.

2) The One Ring as an extension of your soul

New Line Cinema

He One Ring, forged by Sauron on Mount Doom, is a central source of his power. In it, the villain deposited a large part of his essence and will. This is what made it an artifact of immense power. This ring became the key to his dominion during The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the central goal of the Fellowship of the Ring. This is something that everyone knows, of course. However, few know that we are practically talking about the soul of a Maia made into an object. That’s basically what the One Ring is: an extension of the villain’s soul.

3) His true form in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Although Sauron primarily manifests as a burning eye in the Dark Tower of Barad-dûr, this representation is more symbolic than literal. The true form of the villain from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It is described as imposing and fearsome. But she is not limited to a simple eye in a tower. This visual representation has been popularized by film adaptations of JRR Tolkien’s work. In the second season we will even see other beautiful performances.

4) The influence of Morgoth

Cinemascomics.com

Morgoth, the first great adversary in Tolkien’s mythology, had a significant influence on Sauron’s fall and corruption. The villain of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power initially served Morgoth in the First Age, learning many dark arts and strategies from the master from him. This master-apprentice relationship was crucial in his transformation into the Dark Lord we know.

5) His role in the creation of the great rings

Sauron played a fundamental role in the creation of the great rings. That includes the famous One Ring. This is the narrative basis of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Using his skill at forging and his knowledge of magic, the villain tricked the Elves and Dwarves into creating rings that eventually came under his rule. These rings became instruments of power and corruption that played a central role in JRR Tolkien’s narrative.

Definitely, The figure of Sauron is one of the most complex and fascinating in Tolkien’s universe.. Her evolution from a helpful Maia to the Dark Lord of Mordor is a story of ambition, power and corruption. This is something we will continue to explore in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.