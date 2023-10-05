loading…

The Israeli army used a variety of combat vehicles in its invasion of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – In the midst of the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the Israeli Defense Forces to carry out a ground attack on the Gaza Strip. This requires the deployment of advanced military equipment, although the types of weapons to be used are still kept secret.

Israel’s recent actions came after the Hamas militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on its southern territory. The onslaught claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis, and hundreds were taken hostage.

When ground forces are mobilized to carry out operations in Gaza, the Israeli Ministry of Defense can draw on the country’s huge weapons reserves from the country’s defense sector. However, the government’s exact plans in this regard are still kept secret.

The following are 5 combat vehicles used by Israel in its land invasion of Gaza.

1. ROOK



Photo/Sputnik

One of the military hardware that can be displayed is the ROOK multi-purpose unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) robot. The ROOK UGV, a 6×6 all-terrain innovation, is the result of a joint venture between Israel’s Elbit Systems and Roboteam, designed for superior maneuverability and load-bearing capacity.

According to Sputnik, the vehicle weighs 1,200 kg and is 2.7 m long, 1.6 m wide and 1.2 m high. This vehicle is designed with a low center of gravity. This design choice prioritizes stability at critical moments, such as evacuating injured personnel or delivering critical supplies during combat operations. White and infrared LED lighting ensures visibility during night missions.

2. Eitan



Photo/Sputnik

The Eitan armored personnel carrier is another weapon the IDF could use in the ground campaign in Gaza. The state-of-the-art 8×8 wheeled armored personnel carrier (APC) is the latest offering from the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Merkava and Armored Vehicles Directorate.

This combat vehicle offers modern protection and superior firepower. Designed for versatility, it ensures troop mobility across diverse terrain.

Weighing between 30 and 35 tonnes, the vehicle is eight meters long and up to three meters wide and high. Modern day and night peripheral cameras are essential, offering space for a crew of three.

The Eitan combines Elbit Systems’ Iron Fist active protection system (APS) with a 30 mm turret, which is further reinforced with a 12.7 mm long-range machine gun station and a pintle-mounted 7.62 mm cannon. This vehicle can reach speeds exceeding 90 km/h, with a wide travel range of 1,000 km.

3. Merkava



Photo/Sputnik

The Israel Defense Forces will deploy a fleet of main battle tanks, including the Merkava III Baz, Merkava IV, Merkava Mk 4 Meil ​​Ruach, and the latest fifth generation Merkava Barak.