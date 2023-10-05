loading…

China has a formidable and influential military force. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – China is a superpower with the strongest military strength in the world. It keeps pace with economic growth and world geopolitical influence.

The Pentagon this week released its annual report on China’s military, which touches on a range of issues related to some of the most important developments in China’s national security over the past year.

Here are 5 Chinese military strengths that are of concern to the US.

1. 500 Nuclear Warheads



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, China has more than 500 operational nuclear warheads in its arsenal and will probably have more than 1,000 warheads by 2030, the Pentagon reported.

In previous reports, the Pentagon estimated that Beijing had more than 400 operational nuclear warheads in 2021.

2. 300 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles



Photo/Reuters

The report said China may complete construction of its three new missile fields by 2022, containing at least 300 new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

The report said China may be exploring the development of a conventionally armed long-range intercontinental missile system, which, if developed, could allow Beijing to threaten the United States.

3. Military Bases Abroad



Photo/Reuters

China has expanded its global military footprint, although it is still much smaller than the United States’ network of bases.

The report said China may also consider having military logistics facilities in countries such as Burma, Thailand, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia, Mozambique, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Tajikistan.

4. 370 Warships



Photo/Reuters

China already has the world’s largest navy– and the country is continuing to expand, the report said.