Suara.com – Sex is an activity that is quite tiring. A number of sex positions are even quite challenging and difficult to do, so they can burn calories similar to exercising.

Apart from that, when having sex, couples will do a lot of movements which are also useful for burning calories in the body. This is because when having sex, couples will do various positions that require muscle strength.

Therefore, having sex can also be used as exercise for couples. However, basically there are several special positions that can be used as a sport for couples.

Below are several sex positions that can be used for exercise, as reported on the News24 page.

Also Read: 6 Sex Positions So Men Don’t Ejaculate Quickly in Bed, Automatically Makes You Satisfied

1. Lotus

This position is said to burn as much as 100 calories. This position will cause the female partner to face the man and cross her legs around her partner’s waist. This position will require the strength of the man’s knees.

Challenging sex positions. (Shutterstock)

This is because the man will penetrate from below while supporting his partner. This position also trains the strength of the buttocks, thighs and core of the body.

2. Splitting of the bamboo

This position will help burn 116 calories and train the buttocks, core muscles, front and back thighs, hips and lower back. The partner will then perform a position such as penetration. However, one of the woman’s legs will be above the man’s shoulder. Therefore, this position also requires the flexibility of the woman’s body.

Also read: Two quick sex positions so that husband and wife can both have orgasms, perfect when you’re in a hurry!

3. Wheelbarrow

Said to burn 140 calories, this position will make your partner do a style like doggy style. However, when penetrating, the female partner will lift her legs supported by the male partner. Meanwhile, the woman’s hands will rest on the floor. This position will help strengthen your partner’s arm and core muscles.

Challenging sex positions. (Shutterstock)

4. The supported congress

This position means the couple will have sex while standing. Later the man will support his partner and lean him against the wall. Both women’s legs will cross their male partner’s waist.

This position will burn 100-165 calories in the body. This also makes men’s leg and arm muscles strong. Meanwhile, this will also make women train their leg muscles to prevent this from happening.

5. Cowgirl

Can burn around 122-220 calories, this position will put the woman on top. Later, the man will penetrate from below. Women will place their hands on their chest, shoulders, or bed. Meanwhile, this position will strengthen the woman’s lower body, pelvic muscles and calves.