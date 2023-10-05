Red cabbage. (pixabay)

Himedik.com – Red cabbage is one of the vegetables used as a food ingredient. Behind its striking color, the health benefits of red cabbage are no less than other vegetables.

Red cabbage or the Latin name Brassica oleracea belongs to the Brassica plant family which ranks with kale and cauliflower. Sometimes red cabbage is referred to as purple cabbage because the color of its leaves is dark reddish purple. The shape of this vegetable is usually slightly smaller and denser than green cabbage and spicier.

Reporting from Healthline, red cabbage contains high levels of fiber which is good for treating various health problems such as diabetes, diseases that attack digestion, stroke, coronary heart disease and so on. This vegetable also contains potassium which is good for the nerves, muscles, kidneys and heart.

Apart from the high fiber and potassium contained in red cabbage, of course there are many other vitamin and mineral components which are certainly good for health. So what are the benefits of red cabbage? Check out the following review.

1. Supports heart health

The anthocyanin content in red cabbage has been shown to play an important role in cardiovascular health and can reduce the risk of heart attack. It is known that red cabbage contains more than 36 types of anthocyanins which can be heart healthy.

illustration of red cabbage. (Pixabay)

2. Fight inflammation

Red cabbage contains sulforaphane which has anti-inflammatory properties which are effective in fighting inflammation which is thought to contribute to many diseases. Red cabbage can also reduce breast pain, swelling and inflammation due to breast milk and blood flow in the early postpartum.

3. Has anticancer properties

The sulforaphane and anthocyanin content in red cabbage is apparently useful for preventing oxidative damage and as a cancer protector. Therefore, this vegetable can reduce the risk of cancer.

illustration of red cabbage. (Pixabay)

4. Strengthens bones

Red cabbage also contains several nutrients that can benefit bone health such as vitamin C, vitamin K, calcium, zinc and manganese. Vitamin K can maintain strong and healthy bones. However, further research to prove this is still needed.

5. Launch the digestive system

Many people know that red cabbage is rich in fiber which is useful for facilitating the digestive system and absorption of nutrients in the body. This fiber also functions to facilitate the movement of feces in the intestines to prevent constipation and difficulty defecating.

This is a brief review of the benefits of red cabbage which is rich in nutrients and good for body health. Consume it together with a variety of other vegetables to complete your daily nutritional needs.