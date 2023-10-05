No less than five areas or missions that you should not miss in your games of Baldur’s Gate 3, and that include juicy rewards, including legendary clothing and weapons.

We can carry out a multitude of missions in our games of Baldur’s Gate 3, and these missions can give us really valuable materials or even legendary weapons or clothing.

On this occasion, we want to recommend five missions or areas that you can access in Baldur’s Gate 3and they will bring you many joys.

We are going to show you how to access or activate these missions in Baldur’s Gate 3, so that you can access them as soon as you begin the third act of the adventure.

From there, you have to discover what each of these missions offer you and how to solve them, but as an appetizer, we will tell you some elements that you can obtain in them.

5 areas and missions from Baldur’s Gate 3 act 3 that you may have missed and that have a spectacular loot

the iron throne

It is an underwater prison that you can ignore but that grants a lot of rewards and bonuses. You can go to the beginning of act three and to find the iron throne you have to head southwest of the lower city just east of the port docks waypoint.

Right in that building you will find an underwater ship to get to the prison but you will have to sneak in first.

The Worm Road Zone

If you access it, you could obtain two legendary items such as the legendary great sword and the legendary helmet.

To access it, once you are in the third act, from the initial entrance of the region you must reach the main point of Rivington heading north and you will have to pass the checkpoint.

From there you can head north before entering the tower and you can then turn east towards a wooden platform that you see. Now simply follow the route and you will have to enter through the hole in the wall that takes you under the keep, and you will have to discover for yourself what awaits you.

Szar Palace

You must reach this area of ​​the map and you should find two characters talking and a kind of wooden platform. Once you climb up that wooden platform, move forward and you should find a door and a ladder inside.

Go for the legendary staff

In the heart of the lower city very close to the central wall is a big secret at the top, specifically a legendary staff with a spell and attack save bonus.

House of Hope

And finally we want to highlight the House of Hope area and we will find up to three legendary elements and other bonuses. So, to enter it first, you will have to come to this area that we pointed out to you in the lower city to the north of the central wall.

Here you will meet the merchant who will provide you with a way to reach the House of Hope, but first you will have to identify two items on display in the store. When you have successfully completed this small mission you can talk to the merchant again and you can ask him about the house of hope.

He will give you a kind of bag with different elements that you will then have to put in a blood-stained circle. Open the bag, and place all the elements in the proper order, and this will open a portal so you can enter the House of Hope.

As you can see, they are a series of missions or areas, which you should not miss, basically, because they are the areas in which you will obtain a greater set of bonuses, weapons and legendary clothing.

Are you playing Baldur’s Gate 3? If so, you are surely interested in knowing how to get these Twitch Drops rewards, the news about the arrival of Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 to Game Pass, or the possibility of a new installment of Divinity from Larian.