The Type-093 submarine is China’s mainstay. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – China’s foreign policy has become more assertive. This is supported by the presence of many nuclear-powered submarines which are China’s strength.

One of China’s flagship submarines is the Type-093 which reportedly sank. This claim was revealed by British intelligence. However, China refused to provide more detailed information.

Ships as long as the Type-093 show that China is increasingly willing to show its might. Their growing naval presence in the South China Sea is supplemented by new overseas bases to increase their reach.

This happened in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, in Cambodia, and perhaps in the future in Pakistan. This corresponds to potential flash points where China could clash with other navies, such as the South China Sea, Pacific Ocean and Indian Ocean.

Obvious signs of naval expansion include new aircraft carriers, attack carriers, cruisers, and destroyers. And underlying it all is something invisible: increasingly powerful submarines.

Here are 5 advantages of the ship over China’s Type-093.

1. The Most Modern Submarine



According to Naval News, the most modern Chinese submarine fleet currently is the Shang-II Class Type-093A (aka 09-IIIA).

This 7,000 ton nuclear-powered ship is roughly the same size as the Royal Navy’s Astute Class. In fact, in terms of size, it sits between the French Navy’s newest Suffren Class and the US Navy’s Virginia Class.

2. It is large in size and has stealth mode

Its relatively large size may provide more room for noise reduction features. Acoustic stealth is one of the most valuable attributes of modern submarines.

Design silences are secret information, but we can assume that they are becoming more and more hidden.

3. Equipped with 22 Torpedoes



However, its estimated payload of 22 torpedo-sized weapons is less than that of those ships, despite being close to the smaller Suffren Class.