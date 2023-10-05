loading…

The Burevestnik missile has become Russia's mainstay and has made the country feared by the US and its allies.

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had successfully tested the Burevestnik missile. The missile with a nuclear warhead makes the United States and its allies increasingly worried.

Here are 5 advantages of the Burevestnik missile that Putin is proud of.

1. Able to Fly Low





According to Reuters, Burevestnik, whose name translates as “storm petrel”, is a low-flying, ground-launched cruise missile that is not only capable of carrying a nuclear warhead but is also nuclear-powered.

Putin first revealed the project in March 2018.

2. Has a range of up to 20,000 km

Its nuclear power gives the missile a longer range than traditional turbojet or turbofan engines which are limited by the amount of fuel they can carry.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies, citing a specialist Russian military journal in 2021, said the Burevestnik would have a range of up to 20,000 km (12,400 miles), so it could be deployed anywhere in Russia and strike targets in the United States.

3. Difficult to detect by enemy radar





The height of the missile is only 50-100 meters, much lower than conventionally powered cruise missiles, so it will be more difficult for air defense radars to detect.

A 2020 report by the United States Air Force’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center stated that if Russia successfully operated the Burevestnik, it would provide Moscow with a “unique weapon with intercontinental range capabilities”.

The Nuclear Threat Initiative says that Burevestnik’s nuclear power could keep him afloat for days, if necessary. “In operation, the Burevestnik will carry a nuclear warhead (or warheads), circle the globe at low altitude, evade missile defenses, and avoid terrain; and dropping warheads at a location (or locations) that is difficult to predict.”

4. Has undergone a series of trials

The development of the missile’s nuclear propulsion unit was an enormous technical challenge, involving a number of test failures. In 2019, at least five Russian nuclear specialists died in explosions and radiation releases during tests in the White Sea, and US intelligence sources said they suspected it was part of the Burevestnik test.

Western experts have long questioned whether the missile will actually enter service. The Nuclear Threat Initiative, a non-profit security organization, estimated in 2019 that implementation might take another decade.

5. Nuclear War Could Happen Anytime

The development of the Burevestnik and other new Russian strategic systems could complicate negotiations between Moscow and Washington over a replacement for the New START treaty that limits the number of nuclear weapons each side can use. The future of the pact is in question as Russia suspended its participation in February and it is set to expire in 2026.

Putin did not say when the latest test took place, but the New York Times reported on Monday that it may have occurred recently, based on the movement of aircraft and vehicles at Russian bases in the Arctic.

