The tomb was discovered 160 years ago, but was lost again in the immensity of the desert. New satellite technologies in combination with old maps have found it again, and with it its secrets.

A team of Czech archaeologists has unearthed a hidden secret for centuries under the sands of time. Located between the pyramid fields of Abusir and Saqqara, A mastaba, an ancient Egyptian tomb, has come to lightrevealing the story of Pharaoh Nyuserra’s chaty (high official): Ptahshepses.

For those unfamiliar with mastabas, they are rectangular structures with sloping walls and a flat roof, often reserved for prominent dignitaries of Ancient Egypt. Until now a block of stone, an almost hidden underground building, hidden under the mantle of the desert.

The story of Ptahshepses is the true essence of a tale of social advancement. He started his career being pharaoh’s hairdresser and manicurea role that, although modest, granted him access to the corridors of power.

Eventually, he seduced Jamerernebti, a royal princess, and his new position as son-in-law of Pharaoh Nyuserra led him to be chaty, becoming the highest official in Egypt: ruler of justice, eyes of the kingdom, head of tax collection. , among many other functions. Now, let’s talk about the amazing rediscovery of his grave thanks to archaeology.

Yes ok It was initially discovered about 160 years ago by Auguste Mariette, the relentless passage of time and the shifting dunes of the western desert hid her again. This is where the Czech Institute of Egyptology comes into play, a leading institution attached to the Faculty of Philosophy and Arts of Charles University in Prague.

According to the information published on their official Facebook account, the search for the tomb was not an easy task. Thanks to modern technologies, such as detailed satellite images and meticulous review of old maps, the team was able to locate the mastaba in 2022.

From the embalmed remains of Ptahshepses to a mummified fish

Inside the tomb, the discoveries are astonishing. From valuable items like a mummified fish, an unprecedented find, to the imposing mummy of Ptahshepses. Inscriptions on his tomb indicate a long life, spanning the reign of six pharaohs and ending at an age of at least 65 years.

However, there is no mention of Ptahshepses’ ancestors, he came from the lowest caste. This rediscovery is a testament to the rich history of ancient Egypt and the fundamental role that institutions like the Czech Institute of Egyptology play in rescuing and preserving our global heritage.