Steam goes all out with the release of no less than 44 free games that are added to the platform.

Play for free is becoming a very common pleasure for PC users, since the various available platforms usually include this type of promotions more than on consoles. In this way, Steam usually does it on weekends, while the Epic Games Store gives away games every Thursday; for its part, GOG is more random in this sense, although it was recently offering one of its titles free for all users. However, what we bring you today is a real madness.

And it is that Steam has gone all out to offer no less than 44 free games in one sitting for all those users of the Valve platform who want to enjoy them. Among this huge selection, there are many of them that appear with the tab free to playwhile others seem like temporary promotions, so it will be better that you play those that interest you the most as soon as possible, since they could disappear from the aforementioned promotion. These are the 44 new free games that Steam offers.

44 free Steam games that are now available to download

If you have a Steam account, you already know that just by clicking on the link below you can access the title page and download it to be able to play it instantly. Here we leave you the complete list with these 44 games available for free on Steam.

As we indicated previously, play everyone that interests you as soon as possible, since it is not indicated if they are temporary or unlimited promotions, so some of them may become unavailable after a while.

