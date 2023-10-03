loading…

Yevgeny Prigozhin still has loyal supporters who call him a hero. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Dozens of people paid their respects in several Russian cities on an important date of mourning in the Eastern Orthodox church.

Dozens of Russians ranging from families to former fighters held a memorial service for Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to mark the 40th anniversary of his death, hailing him as a people’s hero.

Prigozhin was killed when his private jet crashed en route from Moscow to St Petersburg on August 23, two months after he led a failed uprising in Moscow.

Two other high-ranking Wagner commanders, four of Prigozhin’s bodyguards, and three crew members also died in the still unexplained crash.

At the 62-year-old’s grave in St Petersburg, his mother, Violetta, and son, Pavel, laid flowers. Supporters waved black Wagner flags featuring a skull and the slogan “Blood, Honor, Fatherland, Courage”.

In the Eastern Orthodox Church, it is believed that the soul makes its final journey to heaven or hell on the 40th day after death.

Commemorations were also held in Moscow and other Russian cities with dozens of Wagner fighters and ordinary Russians paying their respects.

There was no coverage on Russian state television or any official tribute.

Why does Prigozhin deserve to be called a hero? Here are 2 reasons why Prigozhin deserves to be called a hero.

1. Patriots who defend their homeland



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, Wagner fighters have played an important role in fighting in Ukraine, helping Russia capture the eastern city of Bakhmut in May after weeks of fierce fighting. Wagner, whose troops were moved to camps in Belarus as part of a deal to end the rebellion, is also active in a number of African countries.

“He can be criticized for certain events, but he is a patriot who defends the interests of the homeland on different continents,” recruitment agency Wagner said of Prigozhin in a statement on Telegram.