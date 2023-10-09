Learning to write is a hard task for children, but imagine that you have to write with hieroglyphics… Like now, 4,000 years ago teachers loved to smear your homework.

Schools were born thousands of years ago, precisely because of the need to transmit writing and knowledge. And there are things that never change. A 4,000-year-old tablet shows us how teachers also corrected students’ homeworkusing red ink to indicate what is wrong.

This tablet from Ancient Egypt that you can see in the photographs is kept in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It is dated between 1981 and 1802 BC. c.so it is about four millennia old, according to IFL Science.

It is very interesting because it reveals many things about How languages ​​were taught in the Egypt of the pharaohs.

A strict teacher and a diligent student

The first curiosity about this tablet is that it was reusable. It is a piece of wood covered in gesso, a mixture of chalk, plaster, and pigment that is still applied to canvases today so that the paint slides easily.

The gesso applied to this wooden slat makes it slippery, and washable. When it was filled with writing It could be washed with a wet cloth, to erase everything and start againlike a blackboard.

If you look at the opening photo of the news, you can see how, on the left, there is dirtier writing, prior to the current writing, which has not been erased.

What we are seeing are a student’s homework, corrected by his teacher. At that time, it was not common for children to learn to write at an early age, so possibly he is a young apprentice scribe.

As you can see, the writing is corrected in red ink, in several places. They are the teacher’s notes, indicating how it should be written correctly. In this case he does not cross out what is done wrong, but writes next to it:

If you are used to hieroglyphs, these symbols may seem a little different to you. And so it is. They are not hieroglyphics, but hieratic writing, a simplification that was used to write faster, and to learn. Hieroglyphs were reserved for professional scribes.

And what does the text say? According to translator William C. Hayes, This is a very solemn, but simulated, letter written by the apprentice Iny-su to his brother.. In it he talks about the delivery of various parts of a ship. A letter invented to practice hieratic writing.

At that time it was also very common for the student to memorize what he wrote., as a way to strengthen memory. In most jobs, copies of orders or documents could not be made, because it took a long time or was expensive, so workers memorized orders for materials to buy, or other orders they received.

This Egyptian tablet from 4,000 years ago reminds us that teaching has not changed that much. Like now, the students’ homework was corrected with red ink by the teachers. At least now, they don’t force children to memorize everything they write…