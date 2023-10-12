Guilty. This is what former Formula 1 owner Bernie Ecclestone said today regarding charges of tax fraud against him for failing to declare around £400 million, held in a trust fund in Singapore, to the British government.

The fraud charge was confirmed by the 93-year-old former Formula 1 commercial rights holder himself, bringing forward the trial he was due to face next November at Southwark Crown Court.

Ecclestone, when previously heard about possible tax fraud linked to a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing around US$650 million, denied it.

Today he appeared before the same court accompanied by his wife to plead guilty. He then agreed to pay a fine of £652.6 million (the sum of tax, interest and fine for the 18 years of unpaid taxes from 1994 to 2022. Ecclestone was charged following an investigation led by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) about your finances.

Prosecutors prosecuting the case said Ecclestone had made false or misleading income declarations to HMRC during a hearing in July 2015. Ecclestone had claimed he had created a single trust for his daughters Deborah , Tamara and Petra.

Ecclestone had answered “No” to a question posed by HMRC lawyers regarding any links to other trusts in or outside the UK. In this regard, prosecutor Richard Wright said: “That response was false or misleading. Mr Ecclestone knew that his response could be false or misleading.”

Bernie Ecclestone, Chairman Emeritus of Formula 1

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

“Mr Ecclestone was not entirely clear about how his ownership of the accounts in question was structured. He therefore did not know whether he was liable to tax, interest or penalties in relation to the amounts passed through the accounts.”

“He acknowledged that it was wrong to answer the questions they asked him because he ran the risk that HMRC would not continue to investigate his affairs and he now accepts that some tax is owed to the Revenue in relation to these matters.”

Ecclestone’s lawyer, Clare Montgomery, added: “Mr Ecclestone regrets the events which led to him being prosecuted. It was not his intention to avoid paying taxes. He has always been willing to pay the taxes owed.” .

“It was an impulsive error in judgment,” Montgomery continued. Now Ecclestone, having reached the age of 93, “was suffering from the immense stress due to the situation linked to the trust”.

In short, according to Ecclestone’s lawyers, the tax fraud would have been an error of judgment and ignorance on the part of the former Formula 1 boss, without malicious intent. Now it will be up to the court to establish the amount of punishment to be imposed on Ecclestone after today’s admission of guilt.

Bernie Ecclestone led Formula 1 for over 40 years before selling it to Liberty Media in early 2017. Between 1972 and 1987 he owned the Brabham team. According to the Sunday Times, his net worth is around £2.5 billion.

Ecclestone previously stood trial for corruption in Germany between 2012 and 2014, which ended with him paying a £60m settlement to end the trial without admitting guilt.

