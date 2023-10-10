Within the Audi ranks, ‘quattro’ stands for more than just a car. It is not only the name of Audi’s legendary rally car from the 1980s, but also the name of the subsidiary that was specifically dedicated to the development of sporty Audi models. The ‘quattro GmbH’ was founded on October 10, 1983 — indeed: exactly 40 years ago — and renamed ‘Audi Sport GmbH’ in 2016. Over the decades, we owe countless sporty Audis to them… So many in fact, that there’s a good chance you’ve already forgotten a few of them.

Audi S2

Like this Audi S2 for example and no: that is not a sports version of the A2. Instead, this is an Audi 80 with some extra pepper in its exhaust pipe, a bit like the iconic Audi RS2 Avant. The difference between the two, however, was that the 2.2-liter five-cylinder engine of that RS2 was tickled by Porsche to a power of 315 hp, while the same block in the standard S2 kept it at a maximum of 230 hp… But in the early 1990s his 0-to-100 time of less than 6 seconds is absolutely fast, and unlike the RS2 Avant, you could get this S2 as a coupe and sedan in addition to a break.

Audi RS6 sedan

Speaking of sedans: when someone says “Audi RS 6” these days, the suffix “Avant” comes to mind. For example, you have been able to get the RS 6 exclusively as a station wagon for two generations, but that was once different. The first and second Audi RS 6 were still available as a sedan, and especially in retrospect, the result in both cases is a fantastic sleeper. For example, the first generation RS 6 had a 4.2-liter biturbo V8 with 450 hp and in the second generation the power even increased to 580 hp thanks to a 5.0-liter block, while they look like good business sedans…

Audi RS 4 Cabriolet

Would you prefer an RS model in an even rarer body style? Then you have to look among the second-generation RS 4s, because you might come home with a sound experience that will bring tears to your eyes. Although the RS 4 was only available as Avant in its first, third and current fourth generations, Audi offered the second generation as a station wagon, sedan and convertible. To complete the picture, the RS 4 still had a powerful V8 block; the same 4.2 as the RS 6 just now, but limited to 420 hp. This allowed you to accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds… And that without a roof.

Audi S1

The smallest Audi Sport model ever cannot match that, although that does not make it any less interesting. So apparently someone at Audi got the idea to put the first-generation A1 on steroids, and the result was the Audi S1. It pumped 231 hp from its 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and then sent it to the four wheels, as befits a sporty Audi. That gave the S1 a 0-to-100 time of 5.8 seconds, but secretly that did not make it the fastest production A1. That honor went to the A1 quattro, which reached 100 a tenth faster thanks to 256 hp, but it is completely impossible to find since Audi only built 333 units.