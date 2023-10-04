Suara.com – The Bogor Police Criminal Investigation Unit, West Java, has begun to match the face of the alleged perpetrator of the murder of the Baranangsiang Vocational School student, Yubelia Noven Cahya Rejeki (18), the results of sharpening surveillance camera (CCTV) evidence with population and civil registration (dukcapil) data.

Noven was the victim of a stabbing by a teenage boy which was recorded on a resident’s surveillance camera around the steps of the Grand Mosque Housing, Jalan Riau, RT002/RW003, Baranangsiang Village, Bogor City, West Java, on January 8 2019.

“The sharpening of CCTV has already produced results. Now it is in the matching stage at the dukcapil services,” said Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit of Bogor City Police Commissioner Rizka Fadhila in Bogor City, West Java, Sunday (15/10/2023).

The sharpening of surveillance camera recordings was carried out by the Indonesian Center for Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (Pusinafis).

Also read: Viral and in the public spotlight, the Noven case is reopened by the police, this is the response of the victim’s father

The Bogor City Police Criminal Investigation Unit has reopened the investigation into the Noven murder case after the case stopped for more than four years. Previously, the Bogor City Police also received assistance from the FBI to uncover this case.

The murder case has become a topic of discussion again on social media because some netizens believe that the perpetrator should be revealed and arrested because there is evidence in the form of surveillance camera footage.

Rizka said that the investigation into the murder case against Noven was continuing to progress in terms of identifying evidence from surveillance camera images. The police stated that the surveillance camera recording evidence was low resolution, so it needed to be sharpened by Pusinafis.

He added that the electronic detection of the alleged perpetrator’s face was weak because the resolution of the surveillance camera was low.

By sharpening the image on the surveillance camera, the perpetrator’s face can begin to be compared with several faces in the population data to find the identity of the perpetrator.

The police will also recall witnesses who had crossed paths with the perpetrator before the stabbing incident.

Also Read: 4 Years of Mystery, Two Witnesses to Noven’s Murder Disappear

“We will call any witnesses who have crossed paths again for further questioning. They could corroborate the results of the CCTV sharpening, perhaps stating that it was not the alleged perpetrator that he saw,” said Rizka Fadhila.

In surveillance camera recordings and statements from several witnesses who had encountered the alleged perpetrator, the perpetrator is thought to have been waiting for the victim at the end of the alley where the crime occurred, precisely on the steps of the Grand Housing Mosque.

In the recording, the alleged perpetrator is a man wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt and black trousers. The perpetrator is suspected of stabbing victim Noven on the left side of his chest with a sharp weapon in the form of a badik. The stabbing occurred at 15.55 WIB.

The victim is known as Yubelia Noven Cahya Rejeki, a class