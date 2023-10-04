Marvel has made it clear that it continues to hold on to Thanos, even after 4 years of his death in the MCU.

The power and influence that Thanos had is undeniable in the stories of the Infinity Saga in the UCM, being the main and greatest villain that was presented in said stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, breaking the power scale of the franchise and taking it to the next level.

Likewise, there is no doubt that Thanos’ actions in the Infinity Saga have influenced the following phases and in the Multiverse Saga, reflecting in the stories that have been presented from phase 4 of the UCM.

One of the most recent evidence of the effect and influence that Thanos had on the MCU is reflected in the Chinese trailer for the upcoming film The Marvels, where it is made clear once again that, even though four years have passed since his death, Thanos is a character that Marvel has not been able to let go and you really need to do it. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

The Chinese trailer for The Marvels has shown that Marvel is still holding on to Thanos even 4 years after his death

It is well known that Thanos has established himself as probably the greatest villain that has ever existed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whose mass elimination plan marked a before and after in the franchise.

We can see this evidenced in the fact that the vast majority of stories, if not all, are affected in one way or another by everything Thanos did in the MCU, great examples of this being projects like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Eternals, Secret Invasion and even, more recently, The Marvels.

And the Chinese trailer for this next Marvel movie includes images of the confrontation between Carol Danvers and Thanos in the movie Avengers: Endgame during the Battle of Earth, showing once again that Marvel continues to hold on to the character and the past.

Since the Multiverse Saga began, almost all Marvel stories They have been continually remembering what happened in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the Blip, how the Avengers managed to reverse it, and how it affected subsequent projects in the MCU.

As mentioned earlier, productions like Secret Invasion show conflicts related to Thanossuch as Nick Fury’s absence from Earth for 5 years, and the revelation of a serum known as “the Harvest”, which had the Avengers’ DNA that was collected from the battlefield in the Battle of Earth, as a way to bring them back if they died.

Although it cannot be denied that Thanos had an incredible impact on the MCU and left an indelible mark on the history of the franchise, the truth is that, after 4 years of his death in which he has been remembering and returning to his actions from past, We’ve had enough of the Mad Titan, and it’s time to move on.

Ultimately, there is no doubt that Marvel should stop focusing on Thanos and look forward to the new villains and the new stories they have, because while it is undeniable that Thanos is probably the biggest villain in the franchise, remaining stuck in the character will be counterproductiveas it will make it impossible for other villains, like Kang the Conqueror, to have their moment in the MCU and really fulfill their role as an antagonist.

