loading…

Thousands of Gazans suffer from the onslaught of Israeli bombs. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip has turned much of the besieged Palestinian enclave into piles of rubble, and people are in desperate need of water and other basic necessities amid a total blockade of the enclave.

People have been forced to dig wells near the sea to draw water as Gaza – home to 2.3 million people – faces water and food shortages. Generators power hospitals after Israel cut power following Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 Israelis. The hospital only had a few hours left of fuel.

“The food is almost gone, the warehouses are all empty. In the few supermarkets that were open, most of the shelves were empty. There is also a water shortage,” Gaza’s Safwat Kahlout told Al Jazeera.

Here’s what you need to know about the current struggle to get medical care, food and water in Gaza.

1. Medical facilities are not running optimally



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, in a press conference on Tuesday, Juliette Touma, communications director at the UN Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) said five fuel trucks owned by the organization in Gaza were sent to various health facilities.

Despite calls on people to head south for safety, Israel’s bombardment of southern Gaza has killed 71 people and injured many, sending patients to overworked medical teams and short of essential supplies.

“There are about 2,000 patients served by 21 hospitals in northern Gaza, and it is better that we keep them there, otherwise if we move them we will issue death certificates for them,” said Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for Health Services. Eastern Mediterranean.

Essential services such as dialysis have been stopped.

With some hospitals destroyed by bombing, and others ordered to evacuate or running out of power, 20 of the 23 government hospitals are still partially operational and treating an average of 1,000 patients a day – well above their capacity.

2. No Medicines



Photo/Reuters

Blood bank supplies only last for two weeks, said Dr Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Occupied Palestine Representative.