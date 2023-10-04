loading…

GAZA – War is expensive. So how does Hamas – a Gaza militant group designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union – finance its fight against Israel, which receives nearly $4 billion in military aid from the US per year.

The answer is found in a complex web of business investments, fake charities, crypto transactions, and international support that makes it difficult to determine Hamas’ exact value. However, experts estimate that the militant organization has an operational budget of hundreds of millions.

“Hamas has two wings. They have a social services wing and a military wing, and the social services wing is very active in fundraising efforts – but those funds are definitely going to the military,” said Victor Asal, director of the Hamas Center for Policy Research and a political science professor at the University of Albany, New York. York, told Insider.

Here are 4 groups that fund Hamas and how they fund their struggle.

1. Charities



Historically, Hamas-affiliated charities – intended to provide much-needed money to Gaza residents struggling to access sufficient food or medical care – have been a funding boost for its military wing.

While some of these funds may eventually reach their intended targets, often these charitable organizations, headquartered outside Gaza and sometimes based in Western countries, are a sophisticated vanguard of Hamas’ military operations.

In 2003, the US Treasury Department designated five different charities – based in the UK, Switzerland, Austria, Lebanon and France – as terrorist organizations for their support of Hamas.

In 2009, the Justice Department punished leaders of the US-based Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development for providing financial support to the militant group.

In response to an international crackdown on Hamas-affiliated charities, the group has, in recent years, relied less on this fundraising method. However, it remains a consistent source of income for the militant group, two experts told Insider.

2. Support from Iran



Charity aside, Matthew Levitt, a former counterterrorism intelligence analyst at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, told Insider that international support, especially from Iran, has been “the only constant” in Hamas’s funding, and estimated that Iran contributed between $70 and USD100 million per year to support militant groups.