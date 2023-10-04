THE VOICE OF WEST BANDUNG – Perhaps quite a few people decorate their house to beautify the appearance of a room using ornamental plants.

Apart from being able to give a natural, fresh, cool and beautiful impression. Placing ornamental plants in the house also has benefits for the residents.

In the midst of hot weather and high air pollution that is hitting a number of regions in Indonesia.

Of course, ornamental plants can be an option to help absorb pollutants that enter the house and freshen the air.

Moreover, hot weather conditions in a number of regions in Indonesia make ornamental plants very important to have.

One of the ornamental plants that has good benefits for absorbing air pollution is mother-in-law’s tongue.

Mother-in-law’s tongue or Sanseviera is an ornamental plant from the African continent that is often found in Indonesia.

This mother-in-law’s tongue has a variety of colors, ranging from dark green, light green, gray green, and a combination of yellow-white or yellow-green.

Apart from that, mother-in-law’s tongue has unique leaves with the characteristics of being hard, upright and pointed at the tip.

This sharp and pointed shape is the reason this ornamental plant is called mother-in-law’s tongue.

For information, the mother-in-law’s tongue plant can absorb dangerous pollutant gases, such as carbon monoxide, benzene, formaldehyde and carbon dioxide up to 46 percent.

Through the cells of its leaves, the mother-in-law’s tongue can filter dirt, odors or dangerous gases and then turn them into clean air.

According to NASA research in 1999, mother-in-law’s tongue can absorb 107 types of pollutants in areas with heavy traffic and rooms full of cigarette smoke.

Having these advantages, this plant is suitable to have, especially for Jakarta residents who often face polluted air.

Sometimes, Jakarta’s air pollution is very high and not good for health. Therefore, you need to consider planting mother-in-law’s tongue at home for the health of yourself and your family.

Check out how to plant mother-in-law’s tongue very easily:

1. Container Selection

Choose a pot that is larger than the roots of the mother-in-law’s tongue. Make sure the pot has drainage holes in the bottom to prevent water pooling.

2. Leaf Cuttings

Cut the leaves into small pieces measuring at least 10 centimeters. Then, stick the leaf into a pot filled with fertile soil.

3. Watering

Water the mother-in-law’s tongue plant until the water flows into the pot. Because, mother-in-law’s tongue does not need to be watered too often because the leaves can rot.

That way, just water the mother-in-law’s tongue ornamental plant once every 2-3 weeks.

4. Shade

Store the pot containing the mother-in-law’s tongue ornamental plant in the shade, and not exposed to direct sunlight.