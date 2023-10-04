loading…

The Gaza war has complex root causes. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The war between Israel and Hamas fighters who stormed Israeli towns and kibbutzes from the Gaza Strip on October 7, became the latest in a seven-decade conflict between Israel and Palestine that has rocked the wider Middle East.

In Hamas’ rampage, around 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed and 229 people were taken hostage.

In response, Israel launched airstrikes before troops and tanks were deployed to Gaza in a ground offensive, all with the aim of eliminating the Islamist militant group.

Medical authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza said on Monday that 8,306 people – including 3,457 minors – had died in the enclave.

The following are 4 root causes of the Hamas-Israel war.

1. Starting from the Arab Conflict Against Israel



This conflict brings together Israeli demands for security in the Middle East, which have long been considered hostile, with Palestinian aspirations to have their own state. Hamas rejects the two-state solution and vows to destroy Israel.

On November 29, 1947, the United Nations General Assembly approved plans to divide Palestine into Arab and Jewish states and for international rule over Jerusalem. Jewish leaders accepted the plan to give them 56 percent of Palestinian land. The Arab League rejected the proposal.

Israel’s founding father, David Ben-Gurion, proclaimed the modern state of Israel on May 14, 1948, establishing a safe haven for Jews fleeing persecution and seeking a national home in a land they felt had deep ties to ancient times .

A day later, troops from five Arab countries attacked Israel and Israeli forces operated in territory proposed by the UN for Arab control.

Palestinians deplore Israel’s creation of the Nakba, or catastrophe, and say it resulted in mass plunder and hindered their dreams of statehood. Israel denies claims that it is expelling Palestinians from their homes.

In the war that followed, some 700,000 Palestinians, half the Arab population of the British-controlled Palestinian territories, fled or were driven from their homes, ending up in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria as well as in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.