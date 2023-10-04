loading…

GAZA – Hezbollah still hesitates in launching a large-scale attack on Israel. They are waiting for a signal from Iran and see a situation where Israel has not yet launched a ground attack on Gaza on a massive scale.

Seeing the latest developments where 47 Hezbollah fighters were killed due to Israeli drone and missile attacks, they have changed their war strategy against the Zionist army. It is hoped that this change in strategy will reduce the number of casualties and be able to help Hamas in responding to Israeli attacks.

Here are 4 new strategies of Hezbollah in launching an attack on Israel.

1. Not relying on infantry troops



With dozens of Hezbollah fighters killed in three weeks of border clashes with Israel, the Lebanese group is seeking to stem its losses as it prepares for the possibility of a prolonged conflict.

The Iran-backed group has lost 47 fighters to Israeli attacks on the Lebanese border since its allies, Hamas, and Israel went to war on October 7 – about a fifth of the death toll in the full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.

“Hezbollah has made regulations to reduce the number of martyrs,” the source said, without providing further details, as reported by Reuters.

Hezbollah released a handwritten letter from its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to the media last week, saying the fallen fighters should be called “martyrs on the road to Jerusalem”.

2. Rely on Anti-aircraft Missiles



With most of its fighters killed in Israeli drone strikes, Hezbollah has launched a surface-to-air missile capability for the first time, and on Sunday said it had successfully shot down an Israeli drone. The missiles are part of an increasingly powerful arsenal.

The Israeli military has not commented on reports of drone incidents on Sunday. But Israel said on Saturday it had stopped a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones and responded by striking the launch site.

One source familiar with Hezbollah’s thinking told Reuters that the use of anti-aircraft missiles was one of several steps taken by the Shiite Muslim group to reduce losses and counter Israeli drones, which have fired on its fighters in the rocky terrain. and olive groves along the border.