loading…

4 Indonesian citizens were successfully evacuated from Israeli territory to Jordan. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Through intensive coordination from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) and the Indonesian Embassy in Amman, Jordan, 4 Indonesian citizens (WNI) have been successfully evacuated from several points in Israel to Jordan.

“The 4 Indonesian citizens are now safe and secure in Jordanian territory after traveling overland for around 2 hours via the Jordan River Crossing/Sheikh Hussein border,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a written message to media crew, Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023) .

Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and together with Indonesian Representatives are still working on the evacuation of 10 Indonesian citizens in Gaza.

Read Also

Previously, as many as 313 Indonesian citizens had left and entered Jordan and would return to Indonesia from the conflict zone in Palestine-Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has coordinated intensively with relevant Indonesian representatives, namely the Indonesian Embassy in Amman, Cairo, Beirut, Damascus and PTRI New York.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also prepared contingency plans including evacuation scenario routes and issued a Travel Advisory for Indonesian citizens to postpone travel to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict area.

(ian)