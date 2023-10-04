loading…

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs succeeded in evacuating Indonesian citizens from the conflict area in Palestine. Photo/RI Ministry of Foreign Affairs

JAKARTA – A total of 4 Indonesian citizens who were evacuated by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Amman from the West Bank and surrounding areas have arrived in Jakarta safely on Sunday (15/10/2023).

“The evacuation process has been carried out since October 13 by land from the Safe House in Jerusalem via the Jordan River Border to Amman,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

Currently, there are 136 Indonesian citizens still living in the West Bank and surrounding areas. They chose to remain in their respective locations.

Meanwhile, the government is continuing to try to evacuate 10 Indonesian citizens from the Gaza Strip. The precariousness of the security situation means that the process of evacuating Indonesian citizens from the Gaza Strip must be carried out very carefully and with intensive coordination with various related parties.

“To date, no Indonesian citizens have become victims,” ​​said the statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Previously, through intensive coordination from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Amman, 4 Indonesian citizens had been successfully evacuated from several points in Israel to Jordan (13/10).

The 4 Indonesian citizens are now safe and secure in Jordanian territory after traveling overland for around 2 hours via the Jordan River Crossing/Sheikh Hussein border.

Apart from that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and together with Indonesian Representatives are still working on the evacuation of 10 Indonesian citizens in Gaza.

(ahm)