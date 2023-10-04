loading…

4 groups were recorded as initiators of the al-Aqsa Storm operation. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Operation Al Aqsa Storm became the name of the operation when Hamas and several other allied groups carried out a massive attack against Israel in the Gaza Strip in early October 2023.

Quoted from Reuters, the emergence of Operation Al Aqsa Storm or also known as Operation Al Aqsa Flood was triggered by scenes and footage of Israel storming the Al Aqsa mosque during the month of Ramadan, beating worshipers, attacking them, dragging old people and young people out of the mosque in 2021. .

This incident helped trigger 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas. The storming of the mosque complex has long been a point of conflict regarding issues of sovereignty and religion in Jerusalem.

The mastermind behind the Al Aqsa Storm Operation is known to be the leader of Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif. In carrying out this action, it seems that Hamas was not alone, there were several Palestinian militant groups that took part.

4 Groups That Became Initiators of the al-Aqsa Storm Operation

1. Hamas



Photo: PBS

Hamas is the organization said to be the mastermind behind the attack on Israel in early October 2023. This was because the mastermind of the attack was within the militant unit, namely Mohammed Deif.

This organization founded by Sheikh Ahmad Yassin is often in the spotlight when the conflict between Palestine and Israel breaks out. However, Hamas is not the only militant organization that uses the name of Palestine to launch attacks.

2. Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)



Foto: Jewish News Syndicate

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is one of the largest factions in Palestine, also often participates in every attack against Israel.

This group, which often calls itself a revolutionary socialist group, always calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state by carrying out various attacks on Israel. Previously, they were the masterminds of 4 suicide bombings in Israel and the West Bank in 2002 and 2003.

3. Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP)



Photo: YouTube Anatolia

This group, which was formed in 1969, also took part in the Al Aqsa Hurricane operation. Together with Hamas, they don’t seem to be in the spotlight because they have minimal movement.

However, they allegedly received support from Syria. It was also previously funded by Libya, Russia and several communist countries.

4. Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)



Photo: Al Jazeera

Finally, there is the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), an organization that has been established since 1989. This is a small militant faction that is often hidden by the big name Hamas.

Because of this, the name of this organization was less prominent when Palestinian militants carried out the Al Aqsa Hurricane operation. Even so, this group created by Fathi Abd al Aziz has a long history of attacking Israeli soldiers and civilians since the 1980s.

(ian)