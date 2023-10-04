loading…

The Bogdan Khmelnitsky Brigade is unique in that it consists of former Ukrainian soldiers. Photo/Sputnik

KIEV – Russian troops fighting on the front lines of the conflict with Kiev will soon be reinforced with a battalion of former Ukrainian soldiers. Members of the Ukrainian military either surrendered or were captured in the fighting before deciding to switch sides.

Even though they had joined the Ukrainian army, they had sworn allegiance to Russia. They have shown loyalty to the fighting Ukrainian army.

Here are 4 advantages of the Bogdan Khmelnitsky Brigade, a battalion of former Ukrainian soldiers who joined Russia.

1. Diberi Nama Bogdan Khmelnitsky

Named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky – a Ukrainian historical figure who started a rebellion against the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth in the 17th century and led Ukraine to join Russia.

“The battalion has undergone three weeks of training at a Russian base,” said its commander, Andrey Tishenko, as reported by RIA Novosty. At the end of the training, they will officially take the oath promised by the entire Russian army.

2. Educated to Become a Tough Soldier

Former Ukrainian soldiers have been equipped to fight, Tishenko said, adding that they received uniforms, personal protective equipment and weapons even before training began. The soldiers receive guidance from experienced and battle-hardened instructors.

3. Join Voluntarily

Members of the unit told the Sputnik news agency that they joined voluntarily after receiving Russian citizenship.

TASS reported in March that around 70 former Ukrainian soldiers applied for Russian passports and expressed their desire to fight for Moscow. The size of the newly formed unit has not been published.

According to Tishenko, the battalion will join the operational-combat tactical group Kaskad, which is under the command of the acting interior minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Colonel General Aleksey Dikiy. The location of his first combat deployment is still unknown.

4. Served in Donbass

The first reports regarding plans to create the unit appeared in the media in February. In March, RT interviewed former Ukrainian soldiers who volunteered for the Russian Army, as around 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Donbass reportedly wanted to do so.

5. Feel like a Russian family

One of them told RT that he decided to volunteer because he has family in a town in Donbass. “I want us to have peace… a future,” he said, adding that he and his family “cannot possibly have peace under the flag” of Ukraine.

“We have always been a nation of brothers,” said another prisoner of war at the time. “I never wanted to go to war against Russia.”

