Dagestan is known as a supporter of Palestine and is strongly anti-Israel. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Twenty people were injured when hundreds of anti-Israel protesters on Sunday (29/10/2023) stormed an airport in Russia’s Dagestan region before security forces closed the airport and dispersed the demonstrators.

Here are 4 facts about Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim republic in Russia, which has experienced waves of violence in the past.

1. Has 40 Different Ethnicities



According to Reuters, a mountainous region in the eastern part of the North Caucasus, Dagestan is the most ethnically and linguistically diverse region in Russia and is home to at least 40 different ethnicities.

Part of the republic of the Russian Federation, the population of Dagestan is approximately 3.2 million.

2. Rich in Oil and Natural Gas



It is sometimes known as the Mountain of Language, or the Mountain of Nationality – with several national groups occupying no more than one or two villages.

The capital, Makhachkala, on Russia’s Caspian Sea coast, was conquered by the armies of the Russian Empire in the 19th century and served as a major trading port in pre-revolutionary times. Today, Dagestan is a major oil and gas pipeline, stretching from the Caspian Sea to the heart of Russia.

3. Had a Decade of War Against Russia



For nearly a decade until 2017, Russian security forces fought an armed insurgency carried out by a number of Islamist militant groups in Dagestan, neighboring Chechnya and Ingushetia.

Dagestan is the birthplace of the legendary Islamic warrior Imam Shamil, who resisted Russian rule for 25 years in the 19th century. Many streets and places are named after him.

4. There are 3,000 Mosques



The majority of Dagestan’s population is Sunni Muslim.

Islam came to today’s Russia through the ancient city of Derbent in southern Dagestan, when Arabs brought the religion at least 1,000 years ago.

After despair under communism, Islam in Dagestan flourished. The republic has around 3,000 mosques, Islamic institutions and schools.

