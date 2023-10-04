loading…

A man holds his dog after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel, October 11, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ashkelon – The city of Ashkelon is one of the locations that is evidence of the cruelty of the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group. Apart from killing thousands of lives, the war also succeeded in turning a number of areas into ghost towns or uninhabited.

The city of Ashkelon currently seems uninhabited with many buildings abandoned and damaged due to a number of military attacks suspected to be from Hamas.

According to India Today, Most commercial institutions across the city were closed. However, there are several coffee shops open in the morning where the armed forces and civilians with reserve forces share a moment of laughter amidst all the threats.

Ashkelon City Facts

1. Location of Ashkelon City

Ashkelon is a coastal city which is only about 13 km from the Gaza Strip border. It would not be surprising if this city became the victim of a cruel attack in early October 2023.

Reporting from the Middle East Eye page, this city has a population of around 180,000 people, including many from the former Soviet Union and Ethiopia.

2. The Oldest and Largest City in Israel

In Arabic, this city is known as Asqalan. This city is one of the oldest cities in the world, more than 5,000 years old.

Its name is believed to be related to the Semitic root word meaning “heavy”, meaning the Israeli shekel currency.

Ashkelon is mentioned for the first time in Egyptian texts around 1,900 BC, and later in Hebrew in the Book of Joshua in the Bible. This city, which has become a ghost town, is also said to be the largest in the southern region of Israel.

3. Received attacks from Hamas

Just hours before the barrage of rockets was launched, Hamas Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida issued a warning and asked civilians to leave the area.