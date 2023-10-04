loading…

US President Joe Biden has a special visit to Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hours after Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza City’s Al-Ahli Arab Hospital on Wednesday morning, killing at least 500 people according to health authorities, United States President Joe Biden landed in Israel.

The hospital accommodates thousands of patients and other civilians seeking refuge from Israel’s relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian armed group Hamas in southern Israel.

Biden’s trip to Washington’s closest ally in the Middle East was planned before the deadly attack on a hospital on Tuesday and is a high-risk visit as Israel continues to attack Gaza before launching a ground offensive.

But Israel’s attack on the hospital has had diplomatic consequences for Biden. Jordan, which was also supposed to host Biden for a summit with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, has canceled the meeting. Biden is no longer welcome in Amman at this time.

Biden said, in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he was “angry and deeply saddened” by the attack on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, but did not criticize Israel.

So, what can he achieve during his visit to Israel? Here are 4 missions that Biden wants to realize.

1. Provide guarantees for Israel



Photo/Reuters

As of Tuesday, more than 3,000 Palestinians, a third of them children, had died from Israeli bombardment since October 7 – and that was before the attack on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

Biden’s visit comes after his top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met with Arab leaders last week, most of whom refused to condemn Hamas for its attacks that killed 1,400 people in Israel, including several foreigners.

According to the US leader, he will receive a comprehensive explanation of Israel’s war aims and strategy and reaffirm Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security.

But what Biden says publicly, while in Israel, regarding the attack on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, will be closely watched for signs of whether the US is recalibrating its stance on the conflict amid growing international outrage over the Israeli bombing. which is devastating. campaign in Gaza.

Blinken first announced Biden’s visit at the end of more than seven hours of talks with Netanyahu and other officials on Monday evening, in which he said the Israeli prime minister agreed to create a plan to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza civilians.