Suara.com – Being an artist is a profession that is associated with the image of a big salary, so buying branded goods is not difficult. But who would have thought, a number of artists would actually experience billions of rupiah in debt.

As was recently reported, Bedu is said to have sold his house worth IDR 5.5 billion because he was caught in an online loan, aka pinjol.

So which other artist has billions of rupiah in debt? Check out the following review!

1. Bedu

Also read: Bedu and these 4 artists are said to have been entangled and terrorized by Pinjol

Comedian Bedu (Instagram/@beddu17)

Bedu reportedly sold a house worth IDR 5.5 billion because he was caught in a loan. Bedu confirmed that he was selling the house, but denied that he was borrowing money.

Bedu’s management also denied reports that the artist was selling his house due to debt bondage. According to Bedu’s management, Ayu, it does not make sense if the loan debt could reach billions of rupiah.

2. Kevin Aprilio

Kevin Aprilio’s transformation. (Instagram/kevinaprilio)

In 2020, Kevin Aprilio made a surprising confession about a debt of IDR 17 billion. In fact, Kevin Aprilio is known as the son of musician Memes-Addie MS and has had a successful career with the band Vierratale.

This debt was apparently the result of Kevin Aprilio’s failure in the Forex industry. For approximately four years, Kevin Aprilio tried to pay off his debts by using his income and savings, as well as selling assets such as houses and luxury cars.

Also read: 5 facts about comedian Bedu being caught in debt, selling his house and its contents for billions of Rupiah

3. Iis Dahlia

Portrait of Iis Dahlia (Instagram/@isdadahlia)

Iis Dahlia also frankly has a debt at the bank amounting to IDR 17 billion. The debt was apparently for the purchase of the luxury house that Iis Dahlia now lives in with her family.

It was revealed that Iis Dahlia’s debt during the Covid-19 pandemic was IDR 7.5 billion remaining. Due to lack of work and her pilot husband being laid off due to the pandemic, Iis Dahlia had difficulty paying installments to the bank amounting to IDR 250 million per month.

4. Raffi Ahmad

Raffi Ahmad. (Instagram/@raffinagita1717)

Raffi Ahmad, known as Sultan Andara, apparently once owed Denny Cagur Rp. 1 billion. Raffi Ahmad was forced to go into debt when he was just released from prison for a drug case and his savings were still frozen.

Apart from that, when he was still single and at the start of his marriage, Raffi Ahmad admitted that he had debt installments totaling IDR 2 billion for his house, car and so on. Raffi Ahmad admitted that the debt made him more enthusiastic about working.

That’s a series of artists who have billions in debt which became widely discussed after there was a lot of news about Bedu being caught in debt. What do you think?

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi